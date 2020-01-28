VE Day 75 to be celebrated at Aden Country Park

Buchan Development Partnership is working with Mintlaw & District Community Council, Mintlaw Hall and Park Committee and The Royal British Legion to coordinate a VE Day celebration at Aden Country Park on Friday, May 8.

Members of the public will be invited to attend the event which will commemorate 75 years since the end of the second world war.

An afternoon of celebrations will take place at the Mansion House within Aden and will include a range of entertainment including: music, dance, crafts and drama performances.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring along a picnic to enjoy on the day while watching and/or participating. Nominated local veterans will also be invited to attend a celebratory lunch.

The Second World War began in 1939 and lasted for six years. On May 8, 1945, Winston Churchill declared the war officially over. Now, 75 years on, we will mark this day with a dedicated VE day community celebration in Aden Country Park.

The celebration will allow us to remember those who fought in the war and those who lost their lives. It is envisioned that the event will bring people of all ages together to celebrate the occasion.

The celebrations will begin at 1pm in the area around the mansion house. The entertainment will also commence at 1pm and will include dance demonstrations of the Jive and Charleston with Elma- Events, performances from the Ugie Voices, the Aurora Choir and the Blue Toon All Stars. There will also be children’s activities including: face painting, bouncy castles and crafts.

The local community will be heavily involved in the event. This will include the organisation of the event and with creating decorations which will adorn the walls of the mansion house. Local primary schools have been invited to create World War Two themed bunting which will be hung on the mansion house. Decorations will also be created at regular craft sessions in the lead up to the event at the Aden allotments cabin and in the Aden Theatre.

Joan Whyte of Mintlaw Hall and Park Committee and Mintlaw & District Community Council said: “We hope as many people from Mintlaw, and the surrounding areas, will come along on May 8 to participate locally in what is a nation-wide event marking the cessation of hostilities which cost so many

lives.

"Many memories will be re-lived by the older generations and for us post-war generations many new, happy ones will be created as well as the opportunity to experience ‘live’ history!”

Justine Tough, Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park added: “The VE Day Event at Aden Country Park is an opportunity to remember those who fought for our country while sharing the day with friends and family.

"We hope that the event will be a celebration for all generations to enjoy with entertainment suitable for all of the family.”

Everyone from the local community of all ages are invited to attend the free event which has kindly been sponsored by ALM Safety.

If you would like to find out more information about the event or would like to get involved with sponsoring the event please contact the Aden Skills Development & Events Officer at justinetough96@gmail.com or visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Aden-Country-Park-399672043382638/