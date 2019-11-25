Ythan Singers set for Christmas concert

The Ythan Singers will perform their Christmas concert this weekend.

The concert will be held on Sunday, December 1 at 2.30pm in Ellon Parish Church, and will feature many Christmas favourites.

The programme includes “In the Bleak Mid-winter”, “The “Holly and the Ivy”, and “Away in a Manger” arranged by Frances Lamb.

The concert is packed with many well-known and beautiful carols and concludes with Ralph Vaughan Williams “Fantasia on Christmas Carols”.

The audience will also have a chance to join in with well-known carols.

The concert will be conducted by Morag Simpson and accompanied by Rosemary Lund.

All are very welcome and it is certainly a concert not to be missed.

There will be a collection on the door for the charity Home-Start.

Home-Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times.

After the concert everyone is welcome to join the singers for tea, coffee, mince pies and shortbread.